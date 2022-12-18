Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
canada post

Canada Post Is Hiring More Than 100 Temporary Workers This Season & Here's How To Apply

You'll earn around $22.24 per hour!

Staff Writer
A Canada Post van parks on the street in Montreal.

A Canada Post van parks on the street in Montreal.

Meunierd | Dreamstime
As Santa's domain creeps ever closer, the amount of mail being processed through Canada Post is becoming truly obscene. During the holiday season, even as snowstorms make the streets more annoying than ever, the mail service needs extra drivers, handlers and mail sorters to make sure everything gets to its destination on time (or something like that).
If you're in need of some extra income this winter, check out the openings at Canada Post — there are more than one hundred jobs open across the country right now, and plenty of them are located right in Montreal! You don't even have to speak French, or have any experience doing anything before. Lucky you!

Letter Carrier — Delivery Agent

Salary: Not listed

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: People who speak English, French or both are encouraged to apply to this temporary job, which involves sorting, preparing, loading and delivering mail using a Canada Post vehicle. For this role, you'll need a valid Class 5 or G driver's license as well as a "safe driving record" of at least three years. There are 45 openings for this position.

You should also be able to lift mail that weighs up to 22.7 kilograms and carry items up to 15.9 kilograms in weight throughout your shift. Experience in customer service, making deliveries or driving would all be an advantage, too.

Apply here

Postal Clerk — On Call

Salary: $22.24 per hour

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Bilingual people — especially Indigenous and/or disabled people — are encouraged to apply for this role, for which there are 50 vacancies. Experience working "in a production environment" is a plus, but besides oral French and English skills, you don't need any other qualifications to apply.

In this job, you'd be operating mail processing equipment, transporting and reviewing mail and using computers to input data. You'll need to be comfortable carrying items weighing up to 15.9 kilograms as well as lifting even heavier items. Shifts can start as early as 4 a.m.

Apply here

Driver Class 3 — On Call

Salary: $22.24 per hour

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: This temporary job involves loading and unloading postal vehicles; collecting, sorting and delivering mail and maintaining records. You'll need a valid Class 3 or D driver's license and a safe driving record of at least three years in length.

Customer service or

What must you have?
• A valid Class 3/D driver’s licence (or higher) with the appropriate provincial air brake endorsements
• A safe driving record for at least 3 years (recent driver’s abstract or a commercial driver’s abstract dated within the last 30 days will be required)
• The physical ability to lift mail items weighing up to 22.7 kg (50 lb)
• The availability to work on short notice


This would help, too!
• Experience in customer service
• Experience as professional driver in commercial delivery

• Experience driving a 5 ton truck or largerApply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...