Canada Post Is Hiring More Than 100 Temporary Workers This Season & Here's How To Apply
You'll earn around $22.24 per hour!
Letter Carrier — Delivery Agent
Salary: Not listed
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: People who speak English, French or both are encouraged to apply to this temporary job, which involves sorting, preparing, loading and delivering mail using a Canada Post vehicle. For this role, you'll need a valid Class 5 or G driver's license as well as a "safe driving record" of at least three years. There are 45 openings for this position.
You should also be able to lift mail that weighs up to 22.7 kilograms and carry items up to 15.9 kilograms in weight throughout your shift. Experience in customer service, making deliveries or driving would all be an advantage, too.
Postal Clerk — On Call
Salary: $22.24 per hour
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Bilingual people — especially Indigenous and/or disabled people — are encouraged to apply for this role, for which there are 50 vacancies. Experience working "in a production environment" is a plus, but besides oral French and English skills, you don't need any other qualifications to apply.
In this job, you'd be operating mail processing equipment, transporting and reviewing mail and using computers to input data. You'll need to be comfortable carrying items weighing up to 15.9 kilograms as well as lifting even heavier items. Shifts can start as early as 4 a.m.
Driver Class 3 — On Call
Salary: $22.24 per hour
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: This temporary job involves loading and unloading postal vehicles; collecting, sorting and delivering mail and maintaining records. You'll need a valid Class 3 or D driver's license and a safe driving record of at least three years in length.
Customer service or
What must you have?
• A valid Class 3/D driver’s licence (or higher) with the appropriate provincial air brake endorsements
• A safe driving record for at least 3 years (recent driver’s abstract or a commercial driver’s abstract dated within the last 30 days will be required)
• The physical ability to lift mail items weighing up to 22.7 kg (50 lb)
• The availability to work on short notice
This would help, too!
• Experience in customer service
• Experience as professional driver in commercial delivery
• Experience driving a 5 ton truck or largerApply here
