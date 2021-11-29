Canada's Deepest Metro Station Is Being Built Under Montreal In This Man-Made Cave (VIDEO)
It's huge.
Journey to the centre of the Earth in a new video of the Montreal REM's future stop at Édouard-Montpetit station. Members of the media recently got to tour the site, which, at 72 metres below the surface, will become Canada's deepest subway station when it opens in 2023.
Narcity and MTL Blog's own Alex Melki was among the visitors. Narcity's video of the tour shows the scale of the project to link the Mount Royal Tunnel to the STM's blue metro line station.
Exploring The Deepest Subway Station in Canada Narcity | YouTube
Eventually, high-speed elevators will bring passengers from the entrance at the surface to the station in the rocky depths of Mount Royal.
The REM plans to leave parts of the station's rock walls on display to "remind" riders of "its close relationship with the mountain."
A schematic shows the REM connecting to the blue line via a long corridor to the metro's mezzanine level.
Once the Édouard-Montpetit station opens, the REM says riders will be able to reach Brossard in 22 minutes and the northern termini at YUL-Aéroport-Montréal-Trudeau, Anse-à-l’Orme and Deux-Montagnes in under 30.
Trips to the McGill green line metro station and the Gare Centrale by train — which currently require a circuitous route around the mountain and multiple transfers — will only take three to four minutes.
Work on the REM is steadily chugging along, and details about its characteristics are slowly coming out too. Most recently, it announced that the voice of its in-transit announcements will be none other than that of Caroline Dhavernas, daughter of Michèle Deslauriers, the voice of the Montreal metro.