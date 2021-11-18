A Mesmerizing New REM Video Shows The Incredible Progress At Édouard-Montpetit Station
This timelapse will leave you speechless.
There's nothing quite like a good timelapse video. And the mesmerizing new video released by folks at the Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) that shows the incredible progress made at the Édouard-Montpetit station in Montreal will probably leave you rather speechless.
Through drone footage, the REM has put together an awesome timelapse of the massive construction project at the station from 2018 to the present day.
Réseau express métropolitain - REM | YouTube
REM spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau told MTL Blog that "since June 2018, REM teams have been busy building the deepest station in Canada."
"Located 70 meters underground, the station will be accessible via five high-speed elevators that will travel the equivalent of a 20-story building in less than 30 seconds!"
As it's the deepest station in Canada, construction crews faced many challenges over the past few years from figuring out how to reduce noise pollution to actually digging into the ground. Crews unearthed "30,000 cubic meters of high-quality excavated rock" that has already been reused in the construction of another station, according to Rouillard-Moreau.
"In order to dig so deep into the ground and in such hard rock, controlled blasting was used to build the station's main shaft and mezzanines," she explained.
So far, the project has gone off without a hitch despite the use of explosives and a global pandemic that halted construction for months.
"Today, the steel structure of the station is clearly visible and the wooden ceiling can also be seen," said Rouillard-Moreau. "In the coming months, the teams will be busy completing the station's exterior shell and will begin work on the interior."
The station is set to be commissioned in fall 2023.