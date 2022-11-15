Canada's Top Pet Names From 2022 Are Actually Hilarious & Montreal Dog Owners Should Take Notes
Food, sports and even COVID-19-inspired names led the pack. 🐾
Canadian pet owners got extra creative when naming their furry companions in 2022, according to the latest report from Rover. The pet care company dug up this year's most popular monikers, finding food, sports, and even COVID-19 had inspired some hilarious naming trends.
"Rover’s database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families," said Kate Jaffe, a trend expert at Rover.
While pandemic booster shots continue to pick up across the country, so too do COVID-related pet names. Dogs called Delta and Pfizer saw a boost this year, while Covi and Rona trended down. For cats, the names Johnson and Rona also spiked.
Travel restrictions eased this year and destination-inspired pet names took flight, especially Tokyo (262%), Vegas (119%) and Maui (17%).
Pet parents in Canada were also hungry for food names: Burrito (907%), Gravy (607%), Mint (407%), Kimchi (373%) and Kitkat (307%) took the cake. Donut (577%) was the top trending food name for cats.
If you want a drink with that, caffeine-inspired dog names included Monster (507%), Latte (115%), and Cola (60%). Starbucks and Tazo also made the list. Monster (527%) was also the top trending caffeine-inspired name for cats.
Entertainment also captured the attention of pet owners across both sports and TV programming.
With Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team heading to the World Cup for the first time in nearly 40 years, dog names Milan (Borjan) and Alistair (Johnston) surged by 707% and 207%, respectively.
Hockey-related names, like Mitch (Marner) were up 707% for dogs, with Wayne (Gretzky) trending up 257%. New names to the list in 2022 include Sidney Crosby, Auston (Matthews) and Oiler.
Inspired by the series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the names Bronwyn and Nori are trending up 107% and 79%, respectively. Smeagol (377%) is up for precious cats.
Dragon surged as a popular cat name, up 877%, following the debut of HBO's House of the Dragon.
Fans of Stranger Things named their kittens Lucas (877%), Eleven (677%), Eddie (297%), Nancy (277%). Vecna appeared on the list of dog names for the first time in 2022.
Trailer Park Boys is still making waves, Julian and Randy trended up 257% and 173%, respectively.
Nostalgia played a part in other naming trends too. Old-school video games pushed Mario (140%), Link (73%), Zelda (13%) and Kirby (7%) trending for dogs. Luigi (977%), Yoshi (237%) and Link (69%) were popular for cats.
The top trending dog names inspired by the beloved celebrities who passed away in 2022 are Betty [White] (167% for dogs, 377% for cats), Bob Saget (107%), and Taylor Hawkins (up 34%). The passing of Seinfeld star Estelle Harris put the name Estelle on the map for dogs in 2022.
The top-trending names inspired by the British Royal Family are Elizabeth (257%) and Kate (73%).
In Montreal, the humanization of pets was most visible in naming trends. Traditional human names were popular for dogs this year, with Charlie, Milo and Rocky taking top spots for male dogs and Luna, Bella and Maya marking the most popular names for female dogs in the city.
The top 10 male dog names in Montreal:
- Charlie
- Milo
- Rocky
- Leo
- Cooper
- Jack
- Max
- Oscar
- Archie
- Ollie
The top 10 female dog names in Montreal:
- Luna
- Bella
- Maya
- Stella
- Coco
- Lola
- Mia
- Nala
- Winnie
- Lily
The top overall tending dog names:
- Abby (+680%)
- Henri (+680%)
- Mila (+680%)
- Ozzy (+680%)
- Théo (+680%)
- George (+580%)
- Harley (+580%)
- Léo (+580%)
- Whiskey (+580%)
- Yuki (+580%)