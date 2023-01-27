Downtown Montreal Café Améa Will Serve Up A Decadent Mediterranean Weekend Brunch
And a signature cocktail menu, too! 😍
Downtown Montreal's Améa Café has built up a reputation for its somewhat outrageous croissants laden with pistachio or Nutella, so there's reason to be excited about its expansion into weekend brunch. The gourmet restaurant and café, which opened last fall, will offer a Mediterranean menu every Saturday and Sunday starting February 11.
"We are very happy to expand our offer at Améa and to now offer a great brunch experience in the heart of Montreal," says Pino Forgione, co-owner of Améa Café.
Located inside the historic Maison Alcan building in Montreal's Golden Square Mile, Améa Café will offer classic Mediterranean brunch favourites with an Italian twist.
Chef Michael Coppa will feature a number of his remarkable dishes including brioche French toast with pistachio whipped ricotta and strawberries, two eggs on a homemade sesame Jerusalem bagel, tangy shakshuka, croque mademoiselle and lemon ricotta crespelle topped with blueberry jam.
"I wanted to create a gourmet menu that includes Mediterranean classics and brunch favourites with a little Italian flair and decadent pastries," Coppa said.
In addition to Améa's delectable brunch dishes, the menu will be complemented by a range of colourful lattes made with turmeric, beetroot and/or matcha. Not to mention guests can also enjoy the freshly made artisanal pastries, which include the café's famous pistachio, strawberry and rhubarb, raspberry and Nutella croissants.
Uh…is anyone else really hungry right about now?
The weekend brunch will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tables will be available without reservation on a first come, first served basis.
Améa Café Weekend Brunch
Cuisine: Mediterranean
When: Every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on February 11
Where: Améa Café — 1188, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC