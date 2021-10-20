I Tried The New Lebanese Brunch Menu At A Hot Montreal Restaurant & It Was Next Level
Just when you thought SHAY couldn't get any better!
One of Montreal's favourite new Lebanese restaurants, SHAY Griffintown, has officially opened its doors for Sunday brunch and, as I'm sure you can imagine, it's just as tasty as their dinner menu. I got a reservation on its sold-out opening day and it was even better than I expected.
If there are any coffee drinkers out there, you know the first step of any brunch is ordering a hot cup right away. To me, coffee can totally set the mood for the entire experience and our Americano and latte — both delicious — were excellent indicators of what was to come.
To eat, we decided to get a couple of items to share. We wanted to get classic breakfasty items with a bit of SHAY flair. We decided on the labneh pancakes, the fried shish taouk and waffles, and the 65-degree shakshouka.
We've all heard of buttermilk pancakes, but how often have you heard of labneh pancakes? If you said, "Not often," then same here. The addition of labneh, a Middle Eastern yogurt dish with a thicker consistency and a good amount of tang, gave the dish that extra oomph.
Now, I'm the first to admit that chicken and waffles aren't my usual go-to at brunch, but something in me told me I had to give SHAY's version a try and I must say I'm glad I trusted my gut. Offering a unique take on a super popular dish, the shish taouk was a delicious nod to Lebanese cuisine. Served with maple syrup and homemade pickles, it was decadent and satisfying and is a definite must-try.
Last, but certainly not least, there was the 65-degree shakshouka. If you're a fan of Middle Eastern cuisine or just brunch in general, you know that shakshouka is a pretty big deal. This was definitely my favourite item on the menu — packed with unique flavour, while still satisfying the desire for classic brunch fare.
While I was eating my shakshouka, Chef Joe Awad stopped by to say hi and he answered the question that was on my mind (and that's probably on yours, too): Why 65 degrees? He explained that it's the ideal temperature to get the perfect egg every time and I can tell you from my experience that he's right.
Seeing as though SHAY has become one of the coolest spots in Griffintown, it was just as buzzy and vibey for brunch and, even as we were leaving, there was a line out the door. Between the gorgeous decor, the exquisite menu and the friendliest staff, you can bet I'll be back for brunch... and lunch and dinner, too!
SHAY Sunday Brunch
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 1414, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If SHAY's dinner menu wasn't impressive enough, the brunch menu will make you fall even more in love with this place!
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.