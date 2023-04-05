Downtown Montreal Is Getting A Pop-Up Sugar Shack With Maple-Drenched Meals Under $15
Montrealers who haven't yet sampled this season's maple-flavoured fare can soon get their fill at a downtown sugar shack. The pop-up at Time Out Market will serve a full menu of sweet and savoury Quebec classics, such as syrup-coated meatballs, pea soup and crispy pork rinds, all for under $15.
Between April 13 and 16, you can taste traditional spring treats prepared by Huit 100 Vingt. The farm-to-table spread features maple smoked ham with potatoes and Brussels sprouts ($14), bean, bacon and egg toast ($14) and puffed pancakes topped with maple caramel ($6). You can wash all of that down with maple water ($3).
You'll also be able to get gourmet maple goods to go, such as bottles of bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup ($18+) and vanilla maple butter cones ($2).
The Huit 100 Vingt sugar shack menu.Courtesy of Time Out Market Montreal.
Huit 100 Vingt is the brainchild of culinary expert Loïc Leperlier and his partner Jessica. The duo has a passion for creating innovative dishes inspired by their diverse cultural backgrounds. Many of the farm's goods are a fusion of Reunion Island and Quebecois flavours.
Huit 100 Vingt & Time Out Market Montreal
A stack of maple syrup tins from Huit 100 Vingt.
Courtesy of Time Out Market Montreal.
When: April 13 to 16
Where: 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O.
