Downtown Montreal Is Getting A Pop-Up Sugar Shack With Maple-Drenched Meals Under $15

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
The entrance to the Eaton Centre food court. Right: A sugar shack spread.

Courtesy of Time Out Market Montreal, @huit100vingt | Instagram

Montrealers who haven't yet sampled this season's maple-flavoured fare can soon get their fill at a downtown sugar shack. The pop-up at Time Out Market will serve a full menu of sweet and savoury Quebec classics, such as syrup-coated meatballs, pea soup and crispy pork rinds, all for under $15.

Between April 13 and 16, you can taste traditional spring treats prepared by Huit 100 Vingt. The farm-to-table spread features maple smoked ham with potatoes and Brussels sprouts ($14), bean, bacon and egg toast ($14) and puffed pancakes topped with maple caramel ($6). You can wash all of that down with maple water ($3).

You'll also be able to get gourmet maple goods to go, such as bottles of bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup ($18+) and vanilla maple butter cones ($2).

The Huit 100 Vingt sugar shack menu.The Huit 100 Vingt sugar shack menu.Courtesy of Time Out Market Montreal.

Huit 100 Vingt is the brainchild of culinary expert Loïc Leperlier and his partner Jessica. The duo has a passion for creating innovative dishes inspired by their diverse cultural backgrounds. Many of the farm's goods are a fusion of Reunion Island and Quebecois flavours.

For those with a sweet tooth, this pop-up event is a must. Plus, don't miss your chance to experience Huit 100 Vingt's unique take on Quebecois classics and indulge in a maple-themed feast.

Huit 100 Vingt & Time Out Market Montreal

\u200bA stack of maple syrup tins from Huit 100 Vingt.

Courtesy of Time Out Market Montreal.

When: April 13 to 16

Where: 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O.

Website

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

Sofia Misenheimer
MTL Blog, Associate Editor
Sofia Misenheimer is an award-winning writer, editor and former radio journalist with a passion for finding hidden gems in the city.
