7 Old Montreal Restaurants Serving A Special Easter Brunch
Get your fill of eggs (and more)!
Easter is just around the corner, and Montreal restaurants are gearing up for the holiday with some special brunch offerings. From classic breakfast staples to innovative dishes, there's a wide range of options.
Whether you're looking for a family-friendly spot or a more upscale dining experience, these restaurants have something for everyone.
So get ready to celebrate Easter in style with brunch at one of these seven Montreal hotspots:
Jacopo
Where: 436, pl. Jacques-Cartier
When: April 9
Cost: $32
Reason To Go: The two-course Easter brunch menu features smoked mackerel with focaccia toast, waffles and mascarpone, and your choice of Italian croissant stuffed with mortadella and ricotta, grilled salmon with caviar or risotto with gorgonzola cream.
Maggie Oakes
Where: 426, Pl. Jacques-Cartier
When: April 9
Cost: $65 for adults; $30 for kids
Reason To Go: This premium brunch buffet will feature food stations for eggs, rotisserie, charcuterie, pastries and fruit. That means you get to customize your own fruit platter, waffles and omelets. Oysters are also available for an added $24.
Hotel William Gray
Where: 421, rue Saint Vincent
When: April 9
Cost: $124
Reason To Go: This premium brunch buffet will have seven food stations, along with live music and fruit carving demonstrations.
Vieux-Port Steakhouse
Where: 39, rue Saint-Paul Est
When: April 9
Cost: $59 for adults; $20 for kids
Reason To Go: This brunch buffet will have four food stations — one with breakfast choices, like omelets, scrambled eggs and bacon, one with salads (including potato salad), one with meat and hot meals, like bbq chicken and roast lamb, and one with desserts, from tiramisu to fruit. You'll also be serenaded with live music while you dine.
Taverne Gaspar
Where: 89, rue de la Commune Est
When: April 8, 9 & 10
Cost: $32
Reason To Go: This brunch comes in two courses with mimosa eggs and caviar or pastries and jam for starters, followed by chicken and waffles, an open ham and cheese croissant or a loaded baked potato.
Terrasse William Gray
Where: 421, rue Saint-Vincent, 8th floor
When: April 8 & 9
Cost: $66
Reason To Go: This four-course brunch starts off with a shareable Quebec fruit and cheese platter, followed by brie fondue, and your choice of pork belly with beans and bacon, chicken and waffles, eggs benedict or a stack of buttermilk pancakes. The meal ends on a sweet note with some maple taffy.
Pincette
Where: 94, rue Saint-Paul Est
When: April 8 & 9
Cost: Plates range from $18 to $28
Reason To Go: You can take your pick everything from brunch classics, like St-Viateur bagels and gravlax ($18) or avocado toast and poached egg ($17), to specialty plates, like lobster and snow crab poutine ($28).