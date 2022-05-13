Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
gas prices

Gas Prices In Montreal Will Probably Jump This Weekend & Could Hit A Yearly High

Fill up now if you can! ⛽

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A Petro-Canada sign atop a Quebec gas station.

A Petro-Canada sign atop a Quebec gas station.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Montrealers will see another bump in pump prices this weekend, one that could push the average cost for a litre of gas to a yearly high. Projections by Gas Wizard show rates spiking to $210.9 cents for regular, $223.9 cents for premium, and $243.9 cents for diesel by Saturday. With average prices right now marked at $203.9 cents per litre, below today's expected cost of $205.9, CAA Quebec suggests filling up as soon as possible.

The weekend fuel forecast outpaces the highest rate recorded in Quebec over the past month, which hit $205.9 cents per litre on Wednesday. Montreal's price peak hit $204.9 cents per litre and costs haven't exceeded that amount in the past year.

Quebec's gas costs are far exceeding the national average, which sits at $190.9 cents per litre, according to CAA-Quebec. According to Gas Wizard, Vancouver will see the highest rate in Canada this weekend with $227.9 cents per litre.

A number of factors are influencing the skyward trend, including high demand for gasoline worldwide, a supply shortage due to delayed refining practices during the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault called out the role of the Russia-initiated conflict on global gas prices in a Tuesday tweet.

His comment also responded to government critiques by Conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre, who blamed high taxes and devalued Canadian currency on skyrocketing pump costs.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...