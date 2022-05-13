Gas Prices In Montreal Will Probably Jump This Weekend & Could Hit A Yearly High
Fill up now if you can! ⛽
Montrealers will see another bump in pump prices this weekend, one that could push the average cost for a litre of gas to a yearly high. Projections by Gas Wizard show rates spiking to $210.9 cents for regular, $223.9 cents for premium, and $243.9 cents for diesel by Saturday. With average prices right now marked at $203.9 cents per litre, below today's expected cost of $205.9, CAA Quebec suggests filling up as soon as possible.
The weekend fuel forecast outpaces the highest rate recorded in Quebec over the past month, which hit $205.9 cents per litre on Wednesday. Montreal's price peak hit $204.9 cents per litre and costs haven't exceeded that amount in the past year.
Price : after falling 4 cents Thursday, #GasPrices are set to rebound, up 5 cents a litre Friday to 197.9 for #Toronto #Ottawa #GTA #Hamilton #Kitchener #Barrie #Niagara #Windsor #LdnOnt #Kingston and most of #On & #Qc\n\nTo 205.9 for #Montrealhttp://GasWizard.ca— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1652302387
Quebec's gas costs are far exceeding the national average, which sits at $190.9 cents per litre, according to CAA-Quebec. According to Gas Wizard, Vancouver will see the highest rate in Canada this weekend with $227.9 cents per litre.
A number of factors are influencing the skyward trend, including high demand for gasoline worldwide, a supply shortage due to delayed refining practices during the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.
Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault called out the role of the Russia-initiated conflict on global gas prices in a Tuesday tweet.
Mr. Poilievre is once again using a crisis overseas to stoke fear and spread misinformation at home.\n\nThat\u2019s not ok.\n\nRussia\u2019s deplorable war is driving up the price of gas for people around the world.\n\n1/2pic.twitter.com/wH14hSXUiv— Steven Guilbeault (@Steven Guilbeault) 1652202798
His comment also responded to government critiques by Conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre, who blamed high taxes and devalued Canadian currency on skyrocketing pump costs.