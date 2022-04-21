Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
gas prices montreal

Gas Prices In Montreal Continue To Skyrocket — Here's Where In Quebec It's Cheapest

Seems like the perfect time to dust off your bike.

Staff Writer
Gas station.

Gas station.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

Surprise surprise, gas prices in Montreal are still on the rise!

On Thursday, April 21, the average price for fuel in Montreal is 186.9 cents/L, which is up 5.1 cents/L since yesterday.

And it's not just a thing in Montreal, the average gas price in the whole province is also continuing to increase, with an average today of 187.6 cents/L. Meanwhile, yesterday's average was 184.2 cents/L, so it seems like it's still going up day by day.

And to give you an even better picture of its continuous increase, Quebec's average gas price last week was 172.2 cents/L.

Depending on where you live, if you're looking to save a little money on gas, you may need to drive outside of the city you're in to do so... The irony.

Here's a look at where gas is the least and most expensive in Quebec right now, according to CAA National.

These cities in Quebec currently have the highest gas prices:

  • Rimouski (192.4 cents),
  • Blainville (190.9 cents),
  • Brossard (190.9 cents),
  • Repentigny (190.9 cents),
  • Saint-Eustache (190.9 cents),
  • Drummondville (189.9 cents),
  • Sherbrooke (189.9 cents), and
  • Trois-Rivières (189.4 cents).

The average price of gas in these cities is close to the provincial average price:

  • Gaspé (187.2 cents),
  • Montreal (186.9 cents),
  • Alma (186.1 cents),
  • Laval (185.4 cents),
  • Saint-Hyacinthe (185.2 cents),
  • Quebec City (185.1 cents), and
  • Matane (184.9 cents).

If you want to save some serious cash on gas, you're going to need to venture to one of the following cities:

  • Granby (183.9 cents),
  • Longueuil (183.9 cents),
  • Rivière-du-Loup (181.7 cents),
  • Lévis (181.3 cents),
  • Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (180.9 cents),
  • Vaudreuil-Dorion (180. 8 cents),
  • Magog (179.9 cents),
  • Saint-Jérome (179.5 cents),
  • Val-d'Or (176.1 cents),
  • Rouyn-Noranda (175.9 cents),
  • Gatineau (175.7 cents),
  • Shawinigan (174.9 cents),
  • Sept-Iles (174.2 cents), and
  • Chicoutimi (161.4 cents).
Since it doesn't seem like gas prices are going down anytime soon, I guess we'll all be taking the bus and metro this summer.

The average gas prices listed above were last updated on April 21, 2022 at 4 a.m by CAA National but are subject to change.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...