Gas Prices In Montreal Continue To Skyrocket — Here's Where In Quebec It's Cheapest
Seems like the perfect time to dust off your bike.
Surprise surprise, gas prices in Montreal are still on the rise!
On Thursday, April 21, the average price for fuel in Montreal is 186.9 cents/L, which is up 5.1 cents/L since yesterday.
And it's not just a thing in Montreal, the average gas price in the whole province is also continuing to increase, with an average today of 187.6 cents/L. Meanwhile, yesterday's average was 184.2 cents/L, so it seems like it's still going up day by day.
And to give you an even better picture of its continuous increase, Quebec's average gas price last week was 172.2 cents/L.
Depending on where you live, if you're looking to save a little money on gas, you may need to drive outside of the city you're in to do so... The irony.
Here's a look at where gas is the least and most expensive in Quebec right now, according to CAA National.
These cities in Quebec currently have the highest gas prices:
- Rimouski (192.4 cents),
- Blainville (190.9 cents),
- Brossard (190.9 cents),
- Repentigny (190.9 cents),
- Saint-Eustache (190.9 cents),
- Drummondville (189.9 cents),
- Sherbrooke (189.9 cents), and
- Trois-Rivières (189.4 cents).
The average price of gas in these cities is close to the provincial average price:
- Gaspé (187.2 cents),
- Montreal (186.9 cents),
- Alma (186.1 cents),
- Laval (185.4 cents),
- Saint-Hyacinthe (185.2 cents),
- Quebec City (185.1 cents), and
- Matane (184.9 cents).
If you want to save some serious cash on gas, you're going to need to venture to one of the following cities:
- Granby (183.9 cents),
- Longueuil (183.9 cents),
- Rivière-du-Loup (181.7 cents),
- Lévis (181.3 cents),
- Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (180.9 cents),
- Vaudreuil-Dorion (180. 8 cents),
- Magog (179.9 cents),
- Saint-Jérome (179.5 cents),
- Val-d'Or (176.1 cents),
- Rouyn-Noranda (175.9 cents),
- Gatineau (175.7 cents),
- Shawinigan (174.9 cents),
- Sept-Iles (174.2 cents), and
- Chicoutimi (161.4 cents).
The average gas prices listed above were last updated on April 21, 2022 at 4 a.m by CAA National but are subject to change.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.