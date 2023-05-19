Here's What $800 In Rent Can Get You In 7 Montreal Areas
Some may be better than others...
With Montreal's average listing rent exceeding $1,600 this year, your chances of finding a home for less may be dwindling. But that doesn't mean there aren't cheaper apartments out there, though they might not be downtown or in Westmount. For those who are comfortable sharing a home with a stranger, the prospects are a little better, but this list is primarily composed of apartments for one.
The size and frankly the quality of each apartment will vary by area and price point, but we stuck to places at or under the $800 threshold to see what's out there at half the average rent. Peruse these available rentals to get a glimpse of what renting really looks like for those who aren't on software dev salaries, or just to think about how lucky you are to live in that Parc La Fontaine-view walkup.
Côte-des-Neiges
The kitchen space in a shared apartment. Right: A bedroom and workspace in the same apartment.
Rent: $800
Address: boulevard Édouard-Montpetit
Ahuntsic-Cartierville
The living room and kitchen area of a 3.5 in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
Rent: $750
Address: 7011, avenue Alfred de Vigny
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
The kitchen area in an NDG studio apartment. Right: Some of the living space and balcony area of the same apartment.
Rent: $775
Address: 6860, avenue Fielding
Town of Mount Royal
The kitchen in a one-bedroom apartment.
Rent: $800
Address: 1250, Lombard Crescent
Rosemont
Part of the kitchen and the dining space of a 3.5 in Rosemont. Right: Living space and a hallway in the same apartment.
Rent: $780
Address: 6535, boulevard Saint-Michel
Villeray
The hallway and bedroom in a Villeray one-bedroom apartment.
Rent: $775
Address: 7165, avenue Casgrain
Saint-Michel
The bedroom of a 2.5 in Saint-Michel. Right: The kitchen sink and cabinets of the same apartment.
Rent: $780
Address: 9165, rue D'Iberville