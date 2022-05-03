How Much New Montreal Area Transit Fares Will Be Depending On Where You Live
Here's the breakdown of fares that cover all modes of transit.
On July 1, the regional transit authority, the ARTM, is introducing new transit fares in Montreal, Laval and Longueuil, completing the rollout of a simplified pricing system in the whole metro area.
The new scheme divides Greater Montreal into four zones: A, B, C and D. Fares will depend in part on the zones transit riders need to traverse to reach their destination.
Excitingly, commuters in every zone will have access to single fares that cover all modes of transit: bus, metro, exo train and the forthcoming Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail network.
In some cases, there are also fares for bus-only travel, travel using only exo trains and the metro, and bus-plus-REM travel.
This article breaks down the cost of all-mode tickets in every zone. The complete fare schedule for all zones is available online.
ARTM map of transit fare zones in the Montreal area.ARTM
Zone A
Zone A consists of the Agglomeration of Montreal: the City of Montreal, on-island suburbs and Île-Dorval.
A regular all-mode monthly pass for travel within Zone A will cost $94. That's $3.50/month more for Montrealers who currently only use the STM metro and bus networks, but between $20 and $53 less for commuters who currently buy combined monthly passes for the exo trains and STM.
The all-mode fare breakdown for travel within Zone A is below:
Table of updated prices.ARTM
Zone B
Zone B consists of Laval and the Agglomeration of Longueuil. There are several transit fare options for travel within Zone B only, including bus-only options, bus-plus-REM options, and exo-only options.
But the all-mode (bus, metro, exo train, REM) fare breakdown for travel between Zones A and B is below:
Table of updated prices.ARTM
The new fares mean that someone with a Zone AB all-mode monthly pass could travel from Laval to downtown Montreal to the West Island and back using a bus, the metro, REM and/or exo without paying for additional tickets.
Zone C
Zone C consists of the remaining municipalities and territories in the ARTM's jurisdiction, including but not limited to L'Assomption, Beloeil, Deux-Montagnes, Hudson, Kahnawake, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, Saint-Jérôme, Terrebonne, and Vaudreuil-Dorion.
Here's what all-mode fares will look like for travel between Zones A, B and C:
Table of updated prices.ARTM
There are also fare options for travel within and between Zones C and D only using local bus networks and exo trains.
Zone D
Zone D covers some municipalities adjacent to the ARTM territory. They are: Marieville, Rigaud, Sainte-Madeleine, Sainte-Marie-Madeleine, Sainte-Martine, L'Épiphanie, and Saint-Hyacinthe.
Here are the all-mode fares for travel between Zones A, B, C and D:
Table of updated prices.ARTM
As in other zones, there are also bus-only and bus-plus-REM fares.