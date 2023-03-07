I Tried Montreal's New Vegan Indian Restaurant — Here's My Honest Review
Tula is open for take-out, on-site dinner, lunch, and soon, weekend brunch. 🇮🇳
There's a brand new restaurant in the Plateau that claims to be the city's only authentic plant-based Indian restaurant in Montreal, so I had to put it to the test. Tula, which means "balance" in Sanskrit, opened its doors on February 21.
"I strive to offer food balanced in taste but also balanced from a health perspective. Healthy food can be tasty too," owner Abhishek Arun told me.
The eatery, located on boulevard Saint-Laurent, is rather small, but has a calming atmosphere thanks to its green walls, hanging plants, rattan lamps and comfy floor cushions.
I tasted the sasav and koshimbir salads first. Arun tried to replicate his grandmother's recipes with locally-sourced greens, including lettuce, cherry tomatoes and carrots.
Thanks, Quebec, for the good veggies, but honestly, the coconut mustard and beetroot dressings were the stars of the show.
As for the mains, I suggest your order the tomato-based vegan chicken tikka masala — slightly spicy, just how I like it.
The best plate presentation award goes to the mixed vegetable biryani. The food is put in a bowl and then flipped onto a serving dish to form a flavourful little mound. The rice was moist and well-seasoned.
Tula Restaurant in Montreal. Right: Lasooni Dhaniya tofu, vegan chicken tikka masala and Chapati bread.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
To be honest, I visited Tula with one goal: to devour the vegan butter chicken, but perhaps my expectations were too high. The sauce was good but it didn't taste like the original recipe. Much lighter than expected, the dish wasn't the same without cream or butter.
I preferred the other curries, creamy yet not heavy on the stomach.
The wholewheat chapati was definitely lighter than regular naan but not as tasty.
If you're into coriander, perhaps the Lasooni Dhaniya tofu paired with a glass of organic wine is the way to go.
In any case, I recommend you leave some room for dessert or you'll be missing out on the payasam.
Whether you order the sweet potato puree or the coconut mix, it's a refreshing final touch to a feast of spices.
All the dishes are affordable and served in plant-based and recyclable plates, so the experience is guaranteed 100% cruelty-free. Long live Tula!
