Montreal's Plateau Has A New Plant-Based Indian Restaurant With Vegan Butter Chicken
It claims to be the city's only authentic plant-based Indian restaurant.🤤
If you're on the hunt for a new vegan eatery in Montreal, you're in luck. There's a brand new restaurant in the Plateau serving up traditional veggie dishes. Tula, located on boulevard Saint-Laurent, claims to be the city's only authentic plant-based Indian restaurant. It officially opened its doors on February 21 for take-out, on-site dinner, lunch, and soon, weekend brunch.
The menu includes everything from vegan butter chicken to biryanis, curries, soups, Indian salads and pan-Asian treats. All dishes are 100% cruelty-free.
"There are typical familiar Indian dishes and then there are dishes which are home-style and unheard of," owner Abhishek Arun told MTL Blog. "The goal is to serve healthy, plant-based Indian food in a plant-based compostable plate,."
Arun is not new to the restaurant industry. His family owns two Indian restaurants in Ontario, both called Khau Gully. But he says his love for Quebec and his lifestyle as a vegan drove him to pursue his latest venture in Montreal.
You can be one of the first Montrealers to try out his food.
Reservations are not required.
Vegan Indian Restaurant Tula
Where: 5258, boulevard Saint-Laurent
When: Open every day except Tuesday, from 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.