A New Supper Club & Terrasse Promising Bohemian Vibes Is Opening In Montreal This Summer (PHOTOS)
Montreal…meet Terrasse Maya.
Montreal's terrasse scene is getting a little bit bigger this summer season with the introduction of Terrasse Maya. The new supper club will offer a captivating fusion of Tulum's bohemian vibe and Dubai's dynamic nightlife with an exquisite food and drink menu.
Located on 997 rue Saint-Jacques in the heart of Montreal's downtown core, Terrasse Maya promises to "transport guests to a world where vibrant flavours meet unparalleled entertainment experience," Terrasse Maya said in a press release shared with MTL Blog.
Cocktails from Terrasse Maya in Montreal, Quebec.Courtesy of Renown Agency
The truffle mac and cheese and crispy fried chicken from Terrasse Maya in Montreal, Quebec.Courtesy of Renown Agency
The new spot has an impressive menu that will incorporate Latin flavours with a modern twist along with colourful plating designs and innovative culinary techniques, making it a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience.
A few must-try menu items include the black truffle mac and cheese, black cod, braised beef barbacoa, a classic surf and turf, feta watermelon salad, and avocado tartare. Montrealers can also dive into the supper club's delish sides menu made up of parmesan truffle fries, casita fries, plantain chips and arroz rojo, to name a few.
The crispy fried chicken and Caesar salad from Terrasse Maya in Montreal, Quebec.Courtesy of Renown Agency
The lamb chops and feta watermelon salad from Terrasse Maya in Montreal, Quebec.Courtesy of Renown Agency
Salmon tartare from Terrasse Maya in Montreal, Quebec.Courtesy of Renown Agency
"We can't wait to introduce a new kind of dining and entertainment experience to the city and share our love for Tulum and Dubai’s cultures with our guests," Simon Kazoura, Stevie Havitov and Wylan Chaabani, the masterminds behind Terrasse Maya, said.
Guests can enjoy a night at Terrasse Maya from Thursday to Sunday starting May 26. Additionally, the supper club will also offer a unique weekend brunch service called Taboo Sundays. The restaurant recommends reserving your brunch spot. However, walk-ins are also welcome so that everyone can get a chance to experience the vibrancy and hospitality of Terrasse Maya.
Cheers, Montreal!
Terrasse Maya
Terrasse Maya decor. Right: A cocktail at Terrasse Maya.
Courtesy of Renown Agency
When: Opens May 26, 2023
Where: 997, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
