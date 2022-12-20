Search on MTL Blog

Igloofest Is Planning 27 Late-Night Dance Parties Downtown & In Old Montreal

27 Après-Ski events to dance the night away indoors after the festive snow storm.🕺

Staff Writer
An Igloofest stage. Two people in unicorn onesies at Igloofest.

Charles Prot | Courtesy of Igloofest, Rabz | Courtesy of Igloofest

You dressed warm and braved the icy temps to finally dance at Igloofest after too many pandemic-related postponements, so you deserve some additional all-nighting partying. For its 2023 edition, the festival is hosting after-parties at the Auberge Saint-Gabriel, Center PHI, Francesco’s, Soubois and the Société des arts technologiques (SAT).

Igloofest has announced a total of 27 "Après-Ski" events, promising a "surge of good beats [that will] keep rolling all night long!" They will take place between January 20 and February 11.

At least three Après-Ski events will be open to party animals every Friday and Saturday night for the duration of the festival. Montrealers who partied at Igloofest get a discounted price for the after-party on the same day, but non-festivalgoers are also welcome.

You can expect an explosive line-up, including DJ Eelke Kleijn, Hiroko Yamamura, Miss Monique, Demuja, GHEIST and many more. Plus, the festival's closing after-party at the SAT will run until 6 a.m. and feature superstar label and Igloofest headliner Anjunadeep, followed by Eli & Fur, CRi and Leaving Laurel.

Igloofest Après-Ski Evenings

Cost: Prices vary by night but Igloofest attendees get a discount.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from January 20 to February 11, 2023

Where: Auberge Saint-Gabriel, Center PHI, Francesco's, Soubois or the Société des arts technologiques (SAT)

Website

Tickets

    Charlotte Hoareau
    Staff Writer
    Charlotte Hoareau is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused in things to do in Montreal and Montreal weather. She is based in Montreal, Quebec.
