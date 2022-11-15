Montreal's Igloofest Just Released Its 2023 Lineup, Including Some Big Names
Tiësto, Nora En Pure, Kavinsky, Anjunadeep and more! 🎶
Montrealers had to miss out on their favourite freezing festival for the last two years, but Igloofest is preparing to come back bigger than ever — and the recently released lineup proves it.
The long-awaited 15th edition of the iconic music festival will take place from January 19 to February 11, 2023.
The Igloofest team seems just as excited as us about their big return.
"We’ve been eager to celebrate our 15th anniversary for a while now, and the coldest music festival in the world is getting ready to hit the Old Port of Montreal for an edition filled with extreme conditions," an Instagram post reads.
Many big-name DJs are making their way to the 514 this winter to celebrate the event's revival, including headliners Flume, Camelphat, Porter Robinson, Kavinsky, Nora En Pure, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Apashe, and Tiësto. Rapper Hamza is also set to perform.
Igloo passes are already sold out, but general tickets for individual shows go on sale Thursday, November 17, at 11 a.m.
Igloofest 2023
Where: Old Port of Montreal
When: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from January 19 to February 11, 2023.