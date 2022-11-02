Montreal Igloofest Passes Are Now On Sale & It Promises To Be A Musical Winter Wonderland
Massive ice parties loading.❄️☃️🎉🕺
Winter is coming, but in the 514, party animals don't hibernate! After many setbacks related to pandemic restrictions, Montreal's Igloofest will finally return to the Old Port from January 19 to February 11, 2023. Passes for the 15th edition of Quebec's coldest music festival are now on sale, so Montrealers should get the freezing festivities they deserve this time around.
So, who's on the lineup? The full program has not been announced yet, but we already know that two separate music shows will take place on February 4 and 11. Those dates were announced last winter but the concerts had to be postponed to the 2023 edition.
On February 4, Kannibalen Records, Black Tiger Sex Machine and Apashe will take over the Sapporo stage. Then, the following Saturday, you can count on the iconic British label Anjunadeep, Ben Böhmer, Montreal DJ CRi, as well as Olan, Yotto and Eli & Fur to bring the heat to the dance floor in this groovy winter wonderland.
If you don't want to purchase an Igloopass, which grants you access to all 12 regular icy musical shows, you have the option to buy individual tickets for each one of the two February shows already announced.
Are you intrigued by this one-of-a-kind freezing experience? You can watch the after-movie from last year's edition in the meantime. Clearly, the cold weather doesn't stop the partygoers in the city of festivals.
IGLOOFEST 2020 | Official Aftermoviewww.youtube.com
Igloofest 2023
Cost:
- Igloopasse: $199
- Show on February 4: $49. Last chance is $54.
- Show on February 11: $54. Last chance is $59.
When: From January 19 to February 11, 2023.
Where: Old Port of Montreal