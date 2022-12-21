Igloofest Is Throwing 4 Afternoon Pre-Parties With DJs, Performances & Food Trucks
Complementary all-ages revelry before the evening events begin ❄️🕺
Because it can never be too early to start a party, Igloofest is bringing back its free festive gatherings every Saturday afternoon, from January 21 to February 11, 2023. You can attend Igloofête gratis from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., just before party animals take over Quai Jacques Cartier at the Old Port for Montreal's coldest music festival.
The four events will welcome Montrealers of all ages, as long as they're brave enough to face the icy temps. Three local electronic DJs will entertain the crowd each Saturday, in an immersive multimedia setup featuring kids' drawings mixed live by a VJ. The lineup for Igloofête has yet to be announced.
You can also expect plenty of activities such as art performances, an archery game workshop, volley-pong, a photo booth and even a marshmallow distribution. Food trucks and bars serving hot chocolate, coffee and drinks will be onsite if you're feeling peckish.
Festivalgoers can ease into the party mode at these free family events — at least you'll already be onsite when the real deal starts!
If by chance you're more of a night owl, you should know that Igloofest is also hosting 27 after-parties, for grown-ups only, in Old Montreal and downtown. The festival's closing Après-Ski event at the SAT will run until 6 a.m. and feature superstar label and Igloofest headliner Anjunadeep.
Igloofête by Igloofest
Cost: Free-to-attend. Drinks and food for purchase.
When: January 21 and 28 and February 4 and 11, 2023. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Quai Jacques Cartier at Montreal's Old Port