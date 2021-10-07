News

'Inspiring' Concordia Professor Dr. Nadia Chaudhri Has Died

Dr. Chaudhri documented her battle with ovarian cancer on Twitter.

Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri died on October 5, the university announced Wednesday.

Dr. Chaudhri documented her battle with ovarian cancer on Twitter, where she had over 146,000 followers.

In her final days, the professor used her platform to raise money for the Nadia Chaudhri Wingspan Award, Concordia said in a statement. The award aims "to support the training of neuroscientists from underrepresented backgrounds and honour Nadia Chaudhri's legacy of academic achievement and mentorship."

She also shared the details of her symptoms to raise awareness of ovarian cancer.

"Nadia was a force of nature," Concordia President Graham Carr said. "She was an incredibly talented researcher with a passion for teaching and student success matched only by her commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

"She enriched us. Our entire community grieves her death and offers deeply heartfelt condolences to her son, Reza, and husband, Moni — whom she lovingly called her Sun and Moon — her family, friends, colleagues and the thousands of supporters to the Nadia Chaudhri Wingspan Award who embraced her cause."