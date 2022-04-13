Scream 6 Is Likely Filming In Montreal This Summer — Keep Your Eyes Out For Courteney Cox
Who would be Ghostface in a Montreal-themed Scream?
Do you like scary movies? It looks like Scream 6 is set to start filming in Montreal this spring. According to fan speculation, the Scream 6 project is using the working title Blackmore to mask (get it?) production. On its website, ACTRA Montreal says Blackmore will be shooting in the city between June 6 and August 10, 2022.
Courteney Cox is set to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the latest iteration of the franchise.
As reported by CitriX, Cox also let slip on the podcast Just for Variety that production would start "in Canada" in June.
Though Cox pitched a "revival" of the Scream franchise on the podcast, the IMDb description of the Scream 6 plot might sound familiar: "Returning to her life in New York, Gale Weathers once again faces her ultimate nightmare, Ghostface. Targeting a new group of teens, she seeks help of old friends to stop this new maniac. New York is about to turn red."
It's unclear if Cox will take part in the Montreal shoots, but if she does she will just be the latest big-ish name to come to the city amid what looks like a resurgence of celebrity interest in Quebec.
Noah Cintineo was out and about in Montreal this past fall while working on the Netflix CIA drama series Graymail. Danny Glover stopped by a restaurant in Verdun while in the city for an undisclosed project.
And, of course, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith both hit shops in the city before taking the stage at the Bell Centre for Bieber's Justice World Tour.