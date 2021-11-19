Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
The team says it's "following protocols."
Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team statement posted on Twitter.
The post says Bergevin tested positive on the morning of November 19 and that he "is being monitored by the Canadiens medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League and the public health authorities."
The Canadiens, who have been on a four-game losing streak, will have to contend without their general manager as he recovers from the virus.
It's been a tough season all around for the Habs so far. Several key players have gone down with injuries, hindering progress as the season grinds along.
Bergevin is in the last season of his contract with the Canadiens and his future as the general manager still remains in doubt. There has been no word of renewing his contract with the team.
Bergevin has been GM of the Habs for the past nine seasons.
This isn't the first time the team has had a brush with COVID-19. During the playoffs, last season, Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme was away from the team for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19. Habs forward Joel Armia was also sidelined under the NHL's COVID-19 protocol for a Stanley Cup Final game.
