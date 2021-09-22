Mayor Plante's Party Says Montreal Buildings Should Stay Shorter Than The Mountain
Ever wonder why Montreal is shorter than other North American cities?
You might have noticed that the height of buildings in Montreal is shorter than those in other North American cities. That's by design. And now, Mayor Valérie Plante's party, Projet Montréal, is committing to keep it that way.
"Since 1992, a consensus has existed in Montreal regarding the maximum height of buildings," the party wrote on Facebook. "According to this agreement, Montreal's constructions must not obscure the views of Mount Royal — and therefore must not peak higher than the mountain's highest level, which is more than 232 metres above sea level."
The party criticized former mayor Denis Coderre's claim that taller buildings could help to increase the housing offer in the city.
"Mr. Coderre seems to believe that Montreal's highest peaks should belong to the owners of downtown penthouses [...] Let's be honest. Who will really benefit from taller skyscrapers? A handful of wealthy people and a few real estate developers... And so would begin the privatization of the views of our Mount Royal," Projet Montréal warned.