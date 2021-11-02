McGill's REM Station Is A Huge Construction Hole Right Now & We Got A Look Inside (VIDEO)
But this construction is hard to get mad at...
The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) is slowly taking shape across Greater Montreal, adding some extra oh-so-loved construction to our already orange-cone-filled city.
MTL Blog got the chance to get a sneak peek of what the massive pit that is McGill's REM station looks like right now, which is set to open to the public in 2023.
While on-site, MTL Blog reporter Alex Melki was told that the tunnel being used to build the new REM is 102 years old — so it's definitely got some history to it.
The REM is in the process of building a total of 26 stations in Greater Montreal, with five REM stations planned for downtown Montreal: Île-des-Soeurs, Griffintown–Bernard-Landry, Gare Centrale, McGill and Édouard-Montpetit. Once finished, it'll be 67 kilometres of tracks.
This new transportation network will provide access to the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, making your travels both within the city and to places around the world a little easier.