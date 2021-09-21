Montreal's BIXI Season Starts Winding Down Soon — Here's How Much Time Is Left To Ride
Make the most of the time you have left with the bikes! 🚲
As summer winds down, so does the BIXI Montréal season. If you've been relying on the bike-sharing system to get around over the past five months, you may be wondering when you'll have to start using other modes of transit. Remember waiting for busses? Ugh.
The answer is November 15, which is when the BIXI season ends. Bixi says the bikes are taken off the network that day, and moved into storage in a warehouse in Rosemont-La Petite Patrie so they can "spend the winter warm inside."
That means you still have nearly two months to make the most of your monthly membership, seasonal membership or one-way rides. If you haven't used BIXI much this year, you still have time.
It costs 50 cents to unlock a bike for a one-way pass. The ride costs 10 cents a minute on regular bikes or 25 cents a minute on electric bikes.
These rates are reduced by 10% if you use your OPUS card.
Happy cycling!
