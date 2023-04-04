Piknic Électronik Revealed Its 2023 Lineup With Deborah de Luca, TOKiMONSTA & More
The electronic music festival turns 20 this summer!
Piknic Électronik is turning 20 this summer and marking the occasion with an electrifying lineup. The Montreal music festival kicks off on May 21, with shows almost every Sunday through October 1 at a new site just off the Jean-Drapeau metro station
Headliners like Kerri Chandler, Louie Vega, Deborah de Luca, 2manydjs, The Blessed Madonna, Miss Monique, Nicola Cruz, TOKiMONSTA, Ben UFO, and many more, will take the stage.
Festivalgoers can expect energetic sets from Louie Vega, DVS1 and Deborah de Luca in May. June features 2manydjs and Miss Monique, and July will bring Nicola Cruz and deep house star Kerri Chandler. The end of August will see performances from Detroit legend DJ Stingray 313, Fideles and The Blessed Madonna, among others. Astra Club (DJ Tennis B2B Carlita) will close out the season in October.
Over 52 local artists will also showcase their talent on the Fizz and Du Boisé stages, including collectives like Bad Wrld, Ferias, Fella's Q-tips and House of Youth. Montreal must-see Misstress Barbara will also return on September 3rd
OfF Piknic will have six shows on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer, featuring artists like Tale Of Us, Charlotte de Witte, Dirtybird, Green Velvet, Fisher, The Blaze (Live) and Anjunabeats.
If you're ready to dance in the sun and sip a Piknic bucket drink this summer, you can score passes here. Ticket sales for the general public open on April 5 at 11 a.m.