Montreal Has A Pop-Up Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic Until August 7
It’s contagious, but vaccines are available. Here's what you need to know.
As of Friday morning, Quebec has reported 407 total cases of monkeypox, a virus whose symptoms include skin lesions, usually in the mouth or genital area. In response, Montreal has created a free pop-up vaccination clinic located in the Village (1254, rue Sainte-Catherine E.) through Pride Week and vaccinations are available at multiple locations by appointment on clic santé.
Monkeypox, also called simian pox or simian smallpox, is transmitted through prolonged close contact, including during sex and other physically intimate interactions. An infected, symptomatic person can spread the virus as soon as symptoms are detectable, and this contagiousness lasts until the sores have fully healed. The illness can last for up to a month.
Vaccinations are being prioritized for anyone who has had prolonged exposure to someone who is suspected or confirmed to have the virus. If you’ve had direct contact with any objects, including bedding, that may have been contaminated, you’re also eligible. Gay, bisexual, and/or trans men and people who have sex with men (especially multiple partners) are also being prioritized. Anyone can contract monkeypox, so it’s important to take precautions regardless of your recent intimate contact and sexuality.
The vaccine is only available for those who don’t have symptoms, so get it in advance if you’re eligible. People who work at queer events and gatherings that involve sexual intimacy are on that list, too.
If you’ve been exposed, don’t panic. Montreal public health advises that you monitor your symptoms for 21 days, limiting contact (especially close, intimate contact) with others during that period. You may notice that this is a long period of time – another point in favour of getting the vaccine early.
If you’re experiencing symptoms, wear a mask, cover your lesions (for safety, not for beauty!), and make a doctor’s appointment if possible. Most cases are not life-threatening.