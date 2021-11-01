News

Montreal Is Officially Getting A New Area Code Next Year

OK, but nothing compares to the 514.

Alinareynbakh | Dreamstime

The 514 and 438 area codes are getting a new sibling. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has officially approved the distribution of the brand-new 263 area code in the Montreal area.

First announced in 2020, the plan to implement a new area code follows a forecast showing the 514 and 438 codes becoming exhausted by February 2024.

The 263 will be what's called an "overlay area code," meaning it will be used in addition to 514 and 438.

According to the CRTC, "An overlay area code does not necessitate changes to telephone numbers, as was the case with some methods used in the past," so you won't be forced to change your phone number.

The Commission plans to introduce the 263 area code on October 22, 2022.

