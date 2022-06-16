Montreal Is Under A Severe Thunderstorm Watch & There's A Tornado Risk
The watch covers a lot of western Quebec.
Environment Canada put several Quebec regions, including Montreal, under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday morning. The federal weather agency also says there's a tornado risk.
In addition to the Montreal area (Montreal, Laval and the South Shore), the severe storm watch covers other parts of the Montérégie region south and southwest of Montreal, parts of the Lanaudière and Mauricie regions, the Laurentides region and the Outaouais region.
Quebec regions under a severe thunderstorm watch.Environment Canada
"The warm and humid weather expected on Thursday will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon," Environment Canada says in its alert for the Montreal area.
"The primary threats associated with these storms are strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. There is also a risk of tornado for the day."
In its hourly forecast, EnviroCan says that while there's a chance of rain all day, showers are most likely between 6 p.m. and midnight. Severe thunderstorms aren't in the forecast until 3 p.m.
