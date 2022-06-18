The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For (You Guessed It) Even More Rain This Week
Rain rain go away and seriously...don't come back another day, please!
April showers bring May flowers, right? Well, it's June, the flowers are here, and the rain seems to have not gotten the memo.
With June off to a rainy start, it appears as if the Montreal weather isn't going to be clearing up any time soon.
The 514 was recently hit with a severe thunderstorm warning and countless tornado watches across Quebec, and Mother Nature isn't done just yet.
According to The Weather Network, Montreal is setting up for a dreary and wet week ahead.
The forecast for June 18 is not only serving up cold temperatures with an expected high of 16 degrees Celsius, but Montrealers can expect "light rain" for most of the day.
While things will finally clear up this Sunday, just in time for the Grand Prix race, it's back to rain, rain, and more rain as the upcoming week approaches.
The Weather Network is predicting up to 25 millimetres of rain from Wednesday through Thursday.
June 24 will reach a high of 22 degrees with anywhere from 10 to 15 millimetres of rain throughout the day.
As for Wednesday, June 22, Montrealers can expect a "cloudy with showers" type of day — however, prepare for some muggy temps.
The daily high will be 27 degrees Celsius with a humidex of 34. Rain and humidity? You all know what this means. That sticky humid feeling is on its way.
The Montreal weather isn't looking so great come Thursday either as the city is expected to be hit with yet another "cloudy with showers" day accompanied by a humidex temp of 31.
Oh, summer sun...where are you?
