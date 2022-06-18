Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal weather

The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For (You Guessed It) Even More Rain This Week

Rain rain go away and seriously...don't come back another day, please!

Associate Editor
Two people with umbrellas walking down Mont-Royal street in Montreal, Quebec.

Two people with umbrellas walking down Mont-Royal street in Montreal, Quebec.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

April showers bring May flowers, right? Well, it's June, the flowers are here, and the rain seems to have not gotten the memo.

With June off to a rainy start, it appears as if the Montreal weather isn't going to be clearing up any time soon.

The 514 was recently hit with a severe thunderstorm warning and countless tornado watches across Quebec, and Mother Nature isn't done just yet.

According to The Weather Network, Montreal is setting up for a dreary and wet week ahead.

The forecast for June 18 is not only serving up cold temperatures with an expected high of 16 degrees Celsius, but Montrealers can expect "light rain" for most of the day.

While things will finally clear up this Sunday, just in time for the Grand Prix race, it's back to rain, rain, and more rain as the upcoming week approaches.

The Weather Network is predicting up to 25 millimetres of rain from Wednesday through Thursday.

June 24 will reach a high of 22 degrees with anywhere from 10 to 15 millimetres of rain throughout the day.

As for Wednesday, June 22, Montrealers can expect a "cloudy with showers" type of day — however, prepare for some muggy temps.

The daily high will be 27 degrees Celsius with a humidex of 34. Rain and humidity? You all know what this means. That sticky humid feeling is on its way.

The Montreal weather isn't looking so great come Thursday either as the city is expected to be hit with yet another "cloudy with showers" day accompanied by a humidex temp of 31.

Oh, summer sun...where are you?

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...