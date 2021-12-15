A Montreal Park Is Transforming Into A Romantic Christmas Trail Of 1,000 Glistening Lights
The perfect holiday date night... and, as a bonus, it's free! 😍
Going to a Montreal park may not be at the top of your list of best date ideas. But Parc Armand-Bombardier is transforming into an enchanted Christmas trail so romantic, it'll probably change your mind.
Picture walking hand-in-hand as 1,000 sparkling lights hang above you, illuminating your path. There's no guarantee that snow will be falling or that a blanket of white powder will cover the ground, but it's entirely possible this time of year.
The magical trail is part of a Christmas village being set up at the park for two days only.
During your 15-minute walk along the festive trail, you'll come across elf houses hidden in the trees, visit Santa's cabin and warm up by a campfire with hot chocolate.
The route, animations and activities will be presented on Saturday, December 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on Sunday, December 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Admission (and even hot chocolate) is completely free, but keep in mind that you do need a vaccination passport and valid ID to attend the event.
While you're there, you can also take the opportunity to attend a "mapping cultural workshop" and see the free virtual reality exhibition, Diagenèse, designed by artist Isabelle Gagné, at the Maison Pierre-Chartrand.
The website describes Diagenèse as a "hybrid exhibition including augmented reality, photographs from personal archives and images found on the web, as well as collected objects [that] provoke reflection on our impact on our environment."
With all these little attractions to visit, you and your significant other will be able to take in the Christmas spirit while sipping a nice hot drink. It could be your very own holiday rom-com date night moment!
Christmas village with illuminated trail
Price: Free
When: December 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Address: Parc Armand-Bombardier, boul. Perras, Montreal, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
