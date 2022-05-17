Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal police

Montreal Police Have Ended A Search After Reports Of A Gun Spotted Near A High School

Students were in lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Cars are parked in the lot near École Secondaire Henri-Bourassa in Montreal North.

Cars are parked in the lot near École Secondaire Henri-Bourassa in Montreal North.

Google Maps

Montreal police say they've ended a search after reports of a gun spotted near a Montreal North high school. Students at École Secondaire Henri-Bourassa were placed under lockdown on Tuesday afternoon while officers scoured the area searching for a suspect.

Three young men who fit the description of the suspect were found by police and will meet with investigators later in the day.

"So far no firearms have been located," said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

"The school was not targeted based on the information that we have."

Officers received a call about a gun sighted near Henri-Bourassa and established a wide perimeter that encompassed the school. For security reasons, the school was placed under lockdown with students and teachers confined to classrooms for at least an hour.

Bergeron said a fight between multiple individuals broke out, which likely caused the disruption.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

