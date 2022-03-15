Montreal Police Say A 10-Year-Old Girl Was Assaulted While Walking Down An East End Street
The assault occurred in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Monday morning.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Montreal police say a 21-year-old man assaulted a 10-year-old girl while she was walking down the street with a friend in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough on Monday, March 14. SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said Tuesday that investigators had not yet identified a motive for the assault.
The incident occurred on boulevard du Tricentenaire near rue Notre-Dame at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the man approached the girl and began punching and dragging her.
Witnesses were able to stop him and wave down police officers patrolling the neighbourhood. The officers arrested the alleged assailant and he later underwent questioning. Bergeron said it was possible he would undergo a psychological evaluation.
The girl was brought to the hospital with what the spokesperson described as serious injuries to her upper body and head. She is also experiencing what Bergeron called violent nervous shock.
The man faces potential charges including aggravated assault.
On Twitter, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called the incident "absolutely unacceptable."
"Violence has no place in Montreal and a child should never be subjected to it."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.