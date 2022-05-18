Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal police

Montreal Police Say A Molotov Cocktail Started A Fire At A Business Wednesday Morning

The resulting fire caused "considerable" damage.

Montreal firetruck.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

A business in Saint-Léonard was the target of arson Wednesday morning, according to Montreal police.

Firefighters were dispatched to a building on rue Jean-Talon near rue de Fontenelle following a 4 a.m. 911 call. They were able to extinguish the flames but not before they caused what SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant described as "considerable" damage to the business.

No one was injured.

The fire department transferred the investigation into the blaze to the SPVM arson squad after finding a Molotov cocktail.

Investigators were still on the scene early Wednesday morning.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

