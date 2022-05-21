Montreal Apartments For Rent: 7 Essential Sites To Help Your Find Your Next Place
Apartment hunting? These sits could help! 🏡
July 1 is around the corner, and while the rest of the country celebrates Canada Day, Quebecers are preparing for what we know as "moving day." Surely we have our Canada Day festivities, but moving trucks are more of a common scene than fireworks in la belle province.
If you're currently on the hunt for Montreal apartments for rent, then things can oftentimes get confusing, disappointing and just outright tiring.
With rent having soared in Montreal, it's certainly no easy task to find an apartment for less than $1,000 in the 514.
Whether you're looking for a 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, or an apartment with air conditioning, and a bathtub — getting what you want around a price range you're happy with can be a chore. So we've got a few sites that might make the process of apartment hunting a smidge easier.
Kijiji
You can't go wrong with Kijiji. The classifieds site not only allows you to search for anything and everything you'd need from furniture, and vehicles, to jobs, but you can also spot some pretty stellar real estate and available apartments for rent in the city.
PadMapper
PadMapper is easily one of your best options. Not only does it allow you to search apartment rentals in countless cities across North America, but it lets you choose your price range, housing type and size, and provides an interactive map so that you can hone in on a specific area of Montreal that you've got your sights set on.
Rentals.ca
Rentals.ca is a classic go-to! The site lets you plug in how much you want to pay for rent, the type of dwelling you'd like to live in, how many bedrooms you want, and an array of other filters to narrow down your selections so that you don't feel too overwhelmed when choosing your next space to live in.
Facebook Marketplace
Ah, Facebook Marketplace. If you're not finding luck on more traditional sites for apartment rentals, then Marketplace definitely has got you covered — heck, that's where I found my current apartment in Montreal.
With filters to select the price range, apartment type and size, and of course, direct communication with the owner through Messenger, the process is beyond an easy one.
Craigslist
While you might have your reservations when it comes to using Craigslist to search for your next apartment, you just might be surprised with what you can find.
Similar to PadMapper, you can select an array of choices after filtering out your desired options with an interactive map that lets you zoom in on a specific area of Montreal all while showcasing photos of the space and details regarding what's included and how to contact the owner.
Kangalou
Kangalou is a great spot for both landlords and tenants to post and discover new spots for rent across the 514. You can select specific neighbourhoods, enter a rent price range, and even select which utilities you'd like to have included in your apartment.
CLV Group
The CLV Group website allows you to really find a spot that matches your every need. You can find an array of furnished, semi-furnished, and unfurnished apartments for rent in Montreal all while being able to take virtual tours and speak to agents regarding units that are of interest to you.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.