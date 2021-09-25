This Montreal Restaurant Was Named Among The Coolest Outdoor Dining Spots In North America
The terrasse has an actual duck pond!
Now that it's fall and the weather's cooling down, 'tis the season to eat and drink outside as much as possible before winter. According to OpenTable, you don't need to leave the Montreal restaurant scene to have one of the best outdoor dining experiences in all of Canada and the U.S.
OpenTable included just one Quebec restaurant on its list of The 15 Coolest Outdoor Restaurants Across the U.S. and Canada: Maison Boulud at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Montreal.
Maison Boulud is an elegant French restaurant with modern twists, including the use of local Quebec ingredients. The beautiful garden terrasse is full of lush greenery and even has a duck pond with actual ducks.
"Daniel Boulud's Montreal outpost at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel is a veritable oasis amid the concrete of the city's downtown. Its veranda, right on the hotel's landscaped garden, is one of the city's most beautiful outdoor dining options, and the exquisite food from executive chef Riccardo Bertolino rises to that ambiance," writes OpenTable in its description.
"Expect a French-tinged menu with caviar, oysters, foie gras, and fine Quebec lamb and seafood."
The other Canadian restaurants that made the list are Calgary's Bonterra Trattoria, Toronto's El Catrin and Vancouver's Teahouse in Stanley Park.
