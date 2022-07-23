Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

The Montreal SPCA Is Seeking Forever Families For These Adorable Dogs

There are six dogs currently up for adoption. 🐶🦴

Dogs up for adoption at the Montreal SPCA.

The Montreal SPCA is looking for forever families for six doggos currently up for adoption.

You can adopt a dog awaiting their future hooman at the shelter, or dogs who are currently in foster care or with special needs. The SPCA requires members of the public to make an appointment with an adoption counsellor who will guide them through the process and explain the commitment and responsibility that comes with adopting a dog.

If selected for a meeting, the Montreal SPCA requires all household members to attend, which includes children, roommates and even other dogs you might have. This ensures that your new doggo gets along with everyone they'll be sharing a space with.

If you've been looking to expand your family with a furry friend, then perhaps these six dogs at the SPCA are a perfect match for your household.

Jet

Jet the dog.

Age: 5 years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Mix

Weight: 26 pounds

Description: Jet is good for apartments and families without children under 16 years old. He is ok with small and calm dogs but not cats. He's not yet comfortable being alone and requires two to three hours of daily exercise.

Adopt Jet

Oscar

Oscar the dog.

Age: 6 years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Mix

Weight: 76 pounds

Description: Oscar is good for apartments and families without children under 16 years old. Living with other dogs or cats is not possible. Oscar isn't yet comfortable being left alone and requires anywhere from two to three hours of exercise per day.

Adopt Oscar

Yuma

Yuma the dog.

Age: 8 years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Mix

Weight: 110 pounds

Description: Yuma is good for apartments under certain conditions, and families without young children. He cannot live with other dogs or cats but is comfortable being left alone. Yuma would need about one hour of exercise per day. According to the Montreal SPCA, "Yuma is very affectionate, cuddly, playful, calm and he loves the outdoors (mostly sunbathing)."

Adopt Yuma

Charlie

Charlie the dog.

Age: 5 years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Mix

Weight: 9.5 pounds

Description: Charlie is good for apartments and families without young children. He is good with other dogs and can be gradually introduced toh cats. He's not yet comfortable being left home alone and requires two hours of exercise per day.

Adopt Charlie

Luba

Luba the dog.

Age: 13 years old

Sex: Female

Breed: Mix

Weight: 11.5 pounds

Description: Luba is good for apartments and families without children. She is selective with dogs and can be good with gradual introduction to cats. Luba is comfortable being alone and needs roughly one hour of exercise per day.

Adopt Luba

Dexter

Dexter the dog.

Age: 8 years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Mix

Weight: 8 pounds

Description: Dexter is good for apartments but he can be quite vocal. He's also good for families without young children. Dexter is quite selective with dogs and can be gradually introduced to cats. He's not yet comfortable being alone and requires anywhere from one to two hours of daily exercise.

Adopt Dexter

