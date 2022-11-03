Montreal Weather This Weekend Will Feel Like We're Skipping Winter With 20+ C Temps
Who doesn't love a summer weather throwback? 😎
Good news for those seriously missing that summer weather! Montreal is set to warm up this weekend with temperatures predicted to rise above the 20-degree Celsius mark — giving us a major summer weather throwback without the unbearable humidity.
Despite the weather forecast for November (can you believe it's already November?) calling for wet and cold days ahead, Mother Nature is giving us a few extra moments of warmth before really diving into winter for good.
Friday's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 20 C, Environment Canada states. And it's only up from there! Montreal weather Saturday is looking mighty fine with a high of, wait for it... 23 C. Summer... is that you?
EnviroCan predicts a "mix of sun and clouds," so you better get those outdoor activities ticked off your list while you can 'cause Montrealers can expect a steep 19 C drop in a matter of just a few days.
While Sunday's weather forecast shows a high of 19 C, the 514 is likely to see "periods of rain."
As the week progresses, temps could drop significantly. The high on Tuesday, November 8, could be a chilly 4 C — a stark contrast to the preceding weekend. The Wednesday forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 9 C.
So, with some major cold fronts only days away, enjoy the warm days and sunny skies while you can, Montreal.
