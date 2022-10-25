Search on MTL Blog

Montreal Weather Is Gonna Get Freakishly Warm Today & It Could Break A Record

Get ready to be uncomfortable.🥵

People sitting in Montreal's Mount Royal Park on a sunny fall day.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Montreal could have its most humid October 25 on record, according to Montreal Weather Records, which tracks temperature and other meteorological stats.

Environment Canada forecasts a high temperature of 23 C with a balmy humidex value ("feels-like" temperature) of 28(!).

If the humidex exceeds 26.3, the city will have had its "muggiest Oct 25th since records began in 1953," Montreal Weather Records wrote on Twitter.

And the discomfort could persist. EnviroCan has an identical forecast for Wednesday: high of 23 C, humidex 28.

Montrealers could get relief on Thursday, when temperatures are expected to plunge to the more seasonally appropriate daytime high of 12 C and nighttime low of 2 C.

Those cool temps could continue through the weekend. The federal weather agency predicts highs of 9 C, 13 C and 14 C on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

