Montreal Weather Is Gonna Get Freakishly Warm Today & It Could Break A Record
Get ready to be uncomfortable.🥵
Montreal could have its most humid October 25 on record, according to Montreal Weather Records, which tracks temperature and other meteorological stats.
Environment Canada forecasts a high temperature of 23 C with a balmy humidex value ("feels-like" temperature) of 28(!).
If the humidex exceeds 26.3, the city will have had its "muggiest Oct 25th since records began in 1953," Montreal Weather Records wrote on Twitter.
\u201cWith a forecast humidex of 29, tomorrow could be #Montr\u00e9al's muggiest Oct 25th since records began in 1953. #YULWx\u201d— Montreal Weather Records\ud83c\udf24 (@Montreal Weather Records\ud83c\udf24) 1666656594
And the discomfort could persist. EnviroCan has an identical forecast for Wednesday: high of 23 C, humidex 28.
Montrealers could get relief on Thursday, when temperatures are expected to plunge to the more seasonally appropriate daytime high of 12 C and nighttime low of 2 C.
Those cool temps could continue through the weekend. The federal weather agency predicts highs of 9 C, 13 C and 14 C on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.