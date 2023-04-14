These Are Montrealers' Favourite Spring Hikes In Quebec, According To Google Data

Get ready for some breathtaking views. 🏞️

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​Two people sit on a bench at the end of a boardwalk. Right: Someone overlooks a valley with a river.

@marais_aux_cerises | Instagram,@parcregionaldumontham | Instagram

As the snow melts and the trees start to bloom, you're probably eager to soak up the sun, hit some trails and explore the great outdoors.

But finding the best places to go shouldn't be an uphill battle — leave the incline for your next adventure. We've compiled the top spring hikes near Montreal that are most popular among locals according to Google data. The list is full of delightful boardwalks, scenic mountaintops and shimmering lakes.

Here's the dirt on Montrealers' most-loved trails in Quebec:

Parc écoforestier de Johnville

\u200bPeople hike a long boardwalk.

People hike a long boardwalk.

Nature Cantons-de-l'Est | Facebook

Where: 3999 Chem. North, Cookshire-Eaton, QC

Reason To Visit: This park about two hours from Montreal offers six kilometres of hiking, including a spectacular boardwalk trail. It's free to access from 8 a.m. to sundown with four paths to explore: L'Étang, La Tourbière, L'Esker and La Faune.

Website

Sentier Lac Pink

Where: Prom. de la Gatineau, Gatineau, QC

Reason To Visit: This popular hiking trail in Gatineau Park is named after the picturesque Lac Pink, renowned for its stunning blue-green colour. The lake's hue is caused by the presence of microscopic algae that reflect sunlight resulting in a vibrant shade of turquoise. The trail offers several viewpoints where visitors can admire this natural wonder.

Website

Patrimoine et Chutes de Plaisance

Patrimoine et Chutes de Plaisance | Facebook

Where: 100 Rang Malo, Plaisance, QC

Reason To Visit: Plaisance Falls is a stunning waterfall that cascades down a steep rock face, providing a breathtaking view. Visitors can enjoy the falls from several vantage points, including a lookout, a boardwalk and a bridge that crosses the Ottawa River. The park is also steeped in history, with many historical sites and buildings dating back to the 17th century that reflect the region's past.

Website

Marais de la Rivière aux Cerises

Where: 69, ch. Roy, Magog, QC

Reason To Visit: This beautiful wetland 1.5 hours from Montreal has water paths to kayak or paddleboard, along with six distinct hiking trails. The area is home to a variety of flora and fauna, including waterfowl, amphibians and reptiles. The tranquil surroundings, fresh air and natural beauty of the site make it a popular destination for visitors looking to relax in nature.

Website

Refuge faunique Marguerite-D'Youville

Where: 480, boul D'Youville, Châteauguay, QC

Reason To Visit: Just 30 minutes from Montreal this wildlife reserve on Île Saint-Bernard offers eight kilometres of well-kept trails. There are also several picnic areas and camping sites available, making it a great destination for a day trip or weekend getaway. It costs $6.78 per person to access the site ($5.78 for Châteauguay residents).

Website

Parc régional du Mont Ham

Where: 103, route 257 Ouest, Saint-Joseph-de-Ham-Sud, QC

Reason To Visit: About two hours drive from Montreal, this park is perfect for hiking, biking and exploring. It offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape, including the Appalachian Mountains and the Montérégie region. Visitors can climb to the top of Mont Ham, the highest peak in the park, for incredible panoramic views.

Website

Au Diable Vert

Where:169, Chem. Staines, Sutton, QC

Reason To Visit: This dog-friendly hiking destination in the scenic Eastern Townships is an ideal destination for nature lovers. Not only can you tube on the river, overnight in a treehouse cabin or hike alongside highland cattle, this park also offers one-of-a-kind forest bikes that let you pedal through the upper branches of the forest.

Website

Les Sentiers de la Presqu'île

Where: 2001 Rue Jean Pierre, Le Gardeur, QC

Reason To Visit: This peaceful hiking spot offers well-marked and maintained trails with varied terrain — some sections are flat and easy, while others are steeper and more challenging. The variety makes it a great destination for hikers of all levels just 30 minutes outside of Montreal.

Website

Parc Les Salines

A lily-themed splash pad by the woods.

A lily-themed splash pad by the woods.

Parc Les Salines | Facebook

Where: 5330, rue Martineau, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC

Reason To Visit: This park, just under 45 minutes drive from Montreal, is a popular destination for outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, picnicking and bird watching. You can hike several trails that wind through the forest and cool off in the sizeable splash pad on warm days.

Website

