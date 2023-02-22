We Asked Montrealers What 'STM' Means (Wrong Answers Only) — Here Are The Best Replies
"Such a terrible mess!" 🙃
"Merci d'avoir voyagé avec la STM." A phrase many Montrealers who frequent the metro are familiar with. But are you familiar with what the STM even stands for? More importantly, do you know what it definitely doesn't stand for?
Chances are you’ve had your fair share of ups and downs with the Montreal metro — whether it's squishing into a metro car like sardines into a can at Berri-UQAM during rush hour, an unprecedented code 60 or the various overpowering scents in various locales — the STM never fails to give us a reason to roll our eyes and shake our fists. (And that’s just the metro, don’t even get us started on the buses.)
So, we decided to have some fun and ask Montrealers what the "STM" stands for, but we wanted wrong answers only, and wrong answers we got.
Sorry, Société de transport de Montréal, but the people didn't hold back. As mentioned, the Montreal Metro and bus system can oftentimes find itself running late, and boy did folks have fun with this one:
"Sh*tty timing, man."
"Slowest transportation Montreal."
"Slow to move."
"Stupid tardy Metro."
"Sh*tty transport Montreal."
"Slow to modernize."
"Slowly touring Montreal."
If you've taken the metro at Guy-Concordia or literally anytime during the winter, then you know the struggle of getting too hot, hence this one reply: "Sunburned turkey melting."
A few other wrong answers took a more sexual route, and we aren't mad about it one single bit.
"Sexual tension mentor."
"S**e ta mère."
"Stroke the meat."
As for this last collection of replies, we want to know what the STM did to y'all...
"Stupid transit machine."
"Stress, tears and mental breakdowns."
"Show them misery."
So, which of these wrong answers is your favourite?
