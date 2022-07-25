Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal chinatown

Montreal's Chinatown Is Hosting A Night Market With Food From $4 To $12 For 2 Weekends

The event will feature 20+ vendors!

Staff Writer
Visitors gather at the night market. Right: vendor holds bundle of skewers at the 2021 edition of the Marché de nuit.

Visitors gather at the night market. Right: vendor holds bundle of skewers at the 2021 edition of the Marché de nuit.

Courtesy of Marché de nuit

Montreal’s Marché Asiatique, taking place in Chinatown and running Thursday to Sunday until October 2, has a not-so-secret double life. For two weekends this summer, the spot will turn into a full-on night market with over 20 participating food vendors.

The night market will run from July 28 to 31 and August 25 to 28 at the same location as the Marché Asiatique, at the Place des souhaits. Vendors will include beverage store Yifang Fruit Tea and Zoe Dessert, which serves sweet treats including bubble waffles and shaved ice.

If you’re in the mood for something savoury, keep an eye out for Ho Lee Chix fried chicken, served with a multitude of sweet and spicy sauces. The night market will also host Egina BBQ (Mongolian barbecue), with dishes such as lamb pilaf and full lamb roast.

Or finish your evening with Dobe and Andy’s Hong Kong-style cuisine, which they’ve been carefully preparing for over 40 years. Wash it down with a refreshing bubble tea from MajesThé or explore the many other options available to you at the night market.

Admission to the market is free and food prices range from $4 to $8 on most menus, with premium dishes costing a slightly higher $9 to $12. Get ready for outrageously affordable food from across the continent!

Montreal Chinatown Night Market

When: July 28 to 31 and August 25 to 28. Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Place des souhaits at the intersection of boulevaerds Saint-Laurent and René-Lévesque E.

Cost: Free admission, food ranging from $4 to $12

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...