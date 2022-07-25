Montreal's Chinatown Is Hosting A Night Market With Food From $4 To $12 For 2 Weekends
The event will feature 20+ vendors!
Montreal’s Marché Asiatique, taking place in Chinatown and running Thursday to Sunday until October 2, has a not-so-secret double life. For two weekends this summer, the spot will turn into a full-on night market with over 20 participating food vendors.
The night market will run from July 28 to 31 and August 25 to 28 at the same location as the Marché Asiatique, at the Place des souhaits. Vendors will include beverage store Yifang Fruit Tea and Zoe Dessert, which serves sweet treats including bubble waffles and shaved ice.
If you’re in the mood for something savoury, keep an eye out for Ho Lee Chix fried chicken, served with a multitude of sweet and spicy sauces. The night market will also host Egina BBQ (Mongolian barbecue), with dishes such as lamb pilaf and full lamb roast.
Or finish your evening with Dobe and Andy’s Hong Kong-style cuisine, which they’ve been carefully preparing for over 40 years. Wash it down with a refreshing bubble tea from MajesThé or explore the many other options available to you at the night market.
Admission to the market is free and food prices range from $4 to $8 on most menus, with premium dishes costing a slightly higher $9 to $12. Get ready for outrageously affordable food from across the continent!
Montreal Chinatown Night Market
When: July 28 to 31 and August 25 to 28. Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 11 p.m.
Where: Place des souhaits at the intersection of boulevaerds Saint-Laurent and René-Lévesque E.
Cost: Free admission, food ranging from $4 to $12