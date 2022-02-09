Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal's Controversial REM de l'Est Got Roasted By The Regional Transit Agency

The ARTM says the light-rail network wouldn't meet the needs of most East End Montrealers.

Editorial Fellow
Montreal's Controversial REM de l'Est Got Roasted By The Regional Transit Agency
Courtesy of CDPQ Infra

The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) has released their official opinion about the REM de l'Est. They say the light-rail network wouldn't attract enough users to be worth the initial cost of building it, let alone the costs to maintain it.

The first reason cited for their decision was that the new rail wouldn't adequately meet the needs of the communities of Montreal's East End. The REM de l'Est would link Montréal-Nord and Pointe-aux-Trembles to the centre of the city via two branches that would converge in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and then run roughly parallel to the STM's green line to boulevard Robert-Bourassa.

According to the ARTM, only 12% of trips made in the East End are commutes downtown. The funding for the new rail, the regional transit authority argues, could better serve the community by providing better transit options to places people are actually going.

The project also wouldn't encourage new use of public transit, making such a large investment in new transit infrastructures inadvisable, the ARTM says. They project that the REM de l'Est would simply pull public transit users from pre-existing modes of transportation, such as the metro's green line and the Mascouche commuter train. "In other words, the project poses a problematic competition issue with two major services of the existing network, which will still have residual capacity by 2031," the ARTM said in a press release on February 8.

With all this in mind, the ARTM believe that the REM de l'Est wouldn't be worth the upkeep costs — especially for the communities it would be meant to serve. "It could lead to an increase in municipal contributions by $98 million per year, including an additional financial burden for the communities served by the Mascouche train," the ARTM explained.

"It's important to improve public transit in this part of the metropolitan area, taking into account the needs of the residents of the East of the Island of Montreal and the North Shore," the ARTM concluded. And for the ARTM, the REM de l'Est just doesn't cut it.

From Your Site Articles

Peel Metro Emptied Out After A Gunshot Was Heard Inside On Monday Night

An "altercation" occured inside the metro station.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Some Montrealers' way home from work on Monday night was disrupted by the sound of an apparent gunshot inside Peel metro, which is not exactly what you hope to hear after a long day's work — or you know, ever.

According to Manuel Couture, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, an altercation occurred at Peel metro station on the Green Line around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 7.

Keep ReadingShow less

This Montreal Metro Map Shows The Median Condo Price Around Every Station In 2021

And how much prices have changed since 2020.

Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou | Via Capitale

Prochaine station: a huge mortgage payment. A series of Montreal metro maps by Via Capitale real estate broker Charlyse Amoussou shows median condo prices around every station in 2021.

Amoussou used Centris data from January to December 2021 to compile the figures shown in the maps, which represent the selling prices of properties within a one-kilometre radius of STM metro stops.

Keep ReadingShow less

Iconic Montreal Deli Boucherie Slovenia Is Closing Its Doors Forever

Boucherie Slovenia will soon serve its last spicy sausage.

Boucherie Slovenia | Facebook

Boucherie Slovenia, a boulevard Saint-Laurent institution for 50 years, will soon serve its last spicy sausage.

The iconic home of enormous Eastern European-style sandwiches — Slovenian sausage and towering cold-cuts were staples — will close its doors forever on January 29, said the owners, Lourdes Rodrigues and Jean Teixeira, in a Facebook post.

Keep ReadingShow less

Montreal Was Ranked One Of Canada's Greenest Cities When It Comes To Transport

Montreal takes the lead as the most bicycle-friendly city in all of North America.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, Marie Andrée Roy De Grandmaison | Dreamstime

Montreal is certainly no stranger to a traffic jam, which makes taking public transit a more viable option to not only get around faster but do more good for the environment.

As Canadian cities take the initiative to improve their transit systems and reduce their carbon footprints, Montreal has become one of the country's greenest metropolitan areas when it comes to transport, according to one ranking.

Keep ReadingShow less