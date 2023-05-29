Montreal's Croissant Festival Is Coming Back In June With $1.50 Pastries
With prices that low, you'll be rolling in dough. 🥐
Montreal's decadent food festival La Fête du Croissant is making a crumb-filled comeback on June 10. For one glorious day, over 50 artisan patisseries and bakeries across the province are offering up their mouthwatering croissants for just $1.50 each.
"Our artisans follow strict guidelines: croissants must be hand-rolled, made with pure butter and baked fresh each morning," said Thierry Rassam, part of the dynamic duo behind the event and related festivals like Le Burger Week and La Poutine Week.
Born from a local Montreal contest back in 2011, La Fête du Croissant has since evolved into an annual tradition. The festival is about more than scarfing down a load of delicious pastries, although that's definitely a highlight. It's also about celebrating Quebec talent and connecting the local community over something as simple, and perfect, as a croissant.
There's profound joy to be found in breaking open a fresh, crisp croissant, and revealing its soft, buttery layers. Organizers say they hope to foster a sense of unity in sharing that experience with fellow Montrealers, each bite a testament to local talent.
Here are some of the nearest participating spots to satisfy your croissant cravings:
- Arhoma Boulangerie (Ontario Est) — 1700 rue Ontario Est Montréal, Québec H2L 1S7
- Arhoma Boulangerie (Place Simon-Valois) — 15 place Simon-Valois Montreal, Québec H1W 0A6
- Au Four et au Moulin — 117 rue Saint Pierre Saint Constant, Québec J5A 0M3
- Avec le Temps Confections Gourmandes — 5960 boul. Monk Montréal, Québec H4E 3H6
- Boîte à Pain de Limoilou — 396 3ième avenue Québec, Québec G1L 2V8
- Boîte à Pain de Ste Foy — 2830 chemin Ste Foy Québec, Québec G1V 1V8
- Boîte à Pain du Grand Marché de Québec — 250 boul. Wilfrid-Hamel Québec, Québec G1L 5A7
- Boulangerie Artisanale La Pétrie Inc. — 128 avenue de Grand-Pré Bonaventure, Québec G0C 1E0
- Boulangerie Delices Granada Drummondville — 1055 boul. Mercure Drummondville, Québec J2B 3L5
- Boulangerie Epi Fanny — 646 rue St-Jean Québec, Québec G1R 4W9
- Boulangerie Jarry — 380 rue Jarry Est Montréal, Québec H2P 1T9
- Boulangerie Le Croissant de Lune Charny — 3341 avenue des Eglises Lévis, Québec G6X 1W5
- Boulangerie Le Croissant de Lune St-Romuald — 265 rue St-Robert Lévis, Québec G6W 3C3
- Boulangerie Le Far Breton — 1127 rue Bélanger Montréal, Québec H2S 1H6
- Boulangerie Les Enfarinés — 475 boul. de Mortagne Boucherville, Québec J4B 1B7
- Brioche à Tête — 107 avenue Fairmount Montréal, Québec H2T 2M4
- Brioche à Tête (St Zotique) — 2639 rue St Zotique Montréal, Québec H1Y 1E1
- CroissantCroissant Inc. — 2270 avenue Mont-Royal Est Montréal, Québec H2H 1K6
- Duc de Lorraine — 5002 chemin Côte des Neiges Montréal, Québec H3V 1G6
- Jacky — 765 Grant Longueuil, Québec J5H 7L9
- Joe la Croûte — 7024 avenue Casgrain Montréal, Québec H2S 3A2
- L'Atelier Boulangerie Signé Bec-Fin — 9553 rue Jean-Milot Lasalle, Québec H8R 3H6
- La Boîte à Pain St Roch — 289 rue St Joseph Est Québec, Québec G1K 3B1
- La Farandole — 1089 boul. de Sainte-Adèle Sainte-Adèle, Québec J8B 2N4
- La Shop Traiteur — 10 Route 249 Windsor, Québec J1S 2T7
- Le Duo Choc. — 215 boul. Jean Leman #108 Candiac, Québec J5R 6Z8
- Le P'tit Atelier — 427 rue Jarry Est Montréal, Québec H2P 1V2
- Les 3 Patapoufs — 3227 rue Ontario Est Montréal, Québec H1W 1P3
- Les Co'pains d'Abord (Masson) — 2727 rue Masson Montréal, Québec H1Y 1W6
- Les Co'pains d'Abord (Rachel Est) — 418 rue Rachel Est Montréal, Québec H2J 2G7
- Ma Mie est Chaude - Varennes — 311 De la Marine, Local 50 Varennes, Québec J3X 1Z4
- Ma Mie est Chaude - Verchères — 310 Marie-Victorin Verchères, Québec J0L 2R0
- Maison Chabot — 5477 rue Chabot Montréal, Québec H2H 1Z1
- MariePain (Blainville) — 832-A1 boul. Curé-Labelle Blainville, Québec J7C 2K6
- MariePain (LeGardeur) — 511-C boul. Lacombe Repentigny, Québec J5Z 1P5
- MariePain (Montréal) — 8990 rue Sherbrooke Est Montréal, Québec H1L 1C9
- MariePain (Pointe-aux-Trembles) — 13076 rue Sherbrooke Est Pointe-aux-Trembles, Québec H1A 3W2
- MariePain (Repentigny) — 452 rue Notre-Dame Repentigny, Québec J6A 2T4
- Oh les Pains — 114B rue de la Reine Gaspé, Québec G4X 1T4
- Pâtisserie Ambroise — 521 boul. Perron Maria, Québec G0C 1Y0
- Pâtisserie Chocolaterie Raffin — 5120 boul. des Laurentides Laval, Québec H7K 2J5
- Pâtisserie Juste une Fois — 478 Victoria Saint Lambert, Québec J4P 2J4
- Pâtisserie Marius et Fanny (Samson) — 239E boul. Samson Laval, Québec H7X 3E4
- Pâtisserie Marius et Fanny (St-Hubert) — 2006 rue St-Hubert Montréal, Québec H2L 3Z5
- Pâtisserie Marius et Fanny (Victoria) — 3119 rue Victoria Lachine, Québec H8S 1Z5
- Patisserie Obsession — 210A St. Francis Châteauguay, Québec J6J 5W5
La Fête du Croissant
When: June 10
Where: Multiple locations
Cost: $1.50 each