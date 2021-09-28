Montreal's Food Truck Festival Has Been Cancelled Due To A Lack Of Restaurant Workers
Even Les Premiers Vendredis is affected by labour shortages.
Les Premiers Vendredis, Montreal's huge food truck festival, has been cancelled in October due to a lack of restaurant workers.
"Due to a shortage of labour in the industry, our restaurateurs were unable to answer the call for the October event," festival runners wrote on Facebook.
Originally intended to run over two weekends in September and October, Les Premiers Vendredis was looking forward to bringing back some of the festival fun that we lost over these past 18 months.
The September edition of this year's Les Premiers Vendredis apparently went off without a hitch, according to the festival organizers. Close to 20,000 people visited the site over the first two days.
Reports indicate that Quebec is currently in the throes of a labour shortage, which affected the province's workforce even before the pandemic.
The health crisis undoubtedly made things worse and the service industries, in particular, have been hard hit.