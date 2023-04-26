Montreal's Gaufres Et Glaces Has A New Dunkaroos Waffle & It's A Total '90s Throwback
"Ya don't just eat, you Dunkaroos!"
Montreal ice cream shop Gaufres et Glaces never disappoints. This time around they're offering up their delish waffle paired with a few scoops of ice cream and a dash of some major nostalgia with their all-new Dunkaroos concoction.
Something about getting ice cream brings out our inner child, so when you toss in a classic snack that takes us right back to the '90s, you've got a combo you simply can't pass up.
The decadent sweet treat, which Gaufres et Glaces named the Dunkaroos Bubble Waffle, is made up of orange, blue raspberry, strawberry and banana ice cream all topped with birthday cake spread, Dunkaroos cookies, Dunkaroos icing and rainbow sprinkles — lots of them. Talk about a festive throwback.
The Dunkaroos Bubble Waffle officially dropped on April 25 and will be available at all six Gaufres et Galces locations in and around Montreal while supplies last.
The waffle-meets-ice-cream spot has 21 kinds of Belgian waffles and ice creams with over 12 toppings to choose from. There are also nine soft-serve flavours, including raspberry, blueberry, and butter pecan. With over 100,000 combinations, Gaufres et Glaces does not play around — and they're proving just that with their latest Dunkaroos waffle creation.
Bon appétit!