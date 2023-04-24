Top Toronto Boba Chain Kung Fu Tea Is Opening Its First Quebec Location In Old Montreal
You can get a sweet deal on their signature '38 Milk Tea'! 🧋
Montreal has a new bubble tea destination that's sure to cause a stir among boba lovers. Kung Fu Tea, a popular Taiwanese chain known for its high-quality drinks, has opened its first Quebec shop in Old Montreal. With over 30 locations in Ontario, the brand is gaining popularity across Canada's bubble tea scene thanks to its inventive, colourful drinks.
To mark its soft opening, the chain is offering its top-selling signature drink, "38 Milk King," in any size for $5.88. The fresh milk tea is sweetened with honey and topped with tapioca, agar jelly, and grass jelly — long considered one of Toronto's best. All 64 other beverages on the shop's extensive menu will be available for 20% off.
Co-owner Mey Nam holds out a vibrant orange mango slush with aloe vera topping.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
The shop prides itself on making every drink as it's ordered, using four types of tea: black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and Earl Grey. Customers can change the level of ice and honey (which is used instead of sugar) that they want in their drink.
Best-selling beverages span smooth "Manifique Mauve" taro milk tea and tart grapefruit green tea with agar bubbles to sweet rose green milk tea and rich strawberry yogurt slush.
"You could drink here every day of the year and have a different drink, between all the toppings and the hot and cold options," co-owner Ly Huynh told MTL Blog.
The full menu with 65 drink options and three kinds of bubble waffles.Courtesy of Kung Fu Tea Montreal.
The shop also specialises in Cheese Milk Foam drinks ($7), with a savoury froth topping that adds a creamy and salty finish to sweet tea bases. For fans visiting from Ontario, the secret menu with its range of ginger tea options and other treats is still available in Montreal.
Aside from vibrant beverages that you'll devour with your eyes well before take your first sip, Kung Fu Tea also serves bubble waffles in original, matcha and chocolate flavours ($6). Each one is wrapped like a cone, so you can pair it with vanilla ice cream ($1.50), or add red bean topping or brown sugar pearls ($2).
A close-up of the rose green milk tea, grapefruit green tea, strawberry yogurt slush and taro milk tea.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
Kung Fu Tea offers a tranquil setting for savouring your bubble tea and snacks. Situated in the statuesque Art Deco Aldred Building near Place d'Armes, a renowned historic square in Old Montreal, the shop provides a refreshing break from the bustling tourist centre.
The serene ambiance is enhanced by wooden panelling and ample natural light, and complemented by the presence of fragrant plants and mangoes displayed on the counter.
A selection of colourfulteas on a table, below a sign with the Kung Fu Tea mascot and next to a green wall.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
Kung Fu Tea's arrival in Montreal promises to be a hit and is worth a visit to sample the range of inventive drinks. A second location, already in the works near Berri-UQAM, is set to open in June.
Kung Fu Tea
When: Opening April 24
Where:55, rue Notre-Dame Ouest