Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Parc Jean-Drapeau

Montreal's Jean-Doré Beach In Parc Jean-Drapeau Is Closed Due To A Bacterial Contamination

Water samples from Wednesday show poor water quality.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
People at Jean-Doré Beach.​

People at Jean-Doré Beach.

@parcjeandrapeau | Instagram

Water quality ebbs and flows at Montreal's Jean-Doré Beach in Parc Jean-Drapeau. If you were hoping to get some beach time in before the end of the season, you should definitely look elsewhere. The beach is temporarily off limits due to bacterial contamination and swimming there is prohibited until further notice.

The City of Montreal and the Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) announced the decision to shut the beach on Thursday, citing "high" levels of bacteria in the water.

"Analysis of the samples taken on August 15 show the bathing waters of the beach did not comply with the bacteriological quality standards established by the Ministry," wrote the MELCC.

It's not the first time this has happened and there's no indication when the beach might reopen.

Polluted water puts children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems at the greatest risk for illness or infection. The most common disease associated with swimming in unsafe water is gastroenteritis, which can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach ache, diarrhea, headache and fever.

Ear, eye, nose and throat infections are also a possibility from contact with water contaminated with bacteria.

MELCC seasonally checks the quality of swimming water at beaches in the Environnement-Plage program, like the Bois-de-l'Île-Bizard and Cap-Saint-Jacques beaches, and posts their bacteria ratings on its website.

You can check the quality of water of those beaches online before planning your next visit.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...