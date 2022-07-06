You Can Float & Meditate On The Lachine Canal With A Private Paddleboard Concert
Get your zen on in the water. 🧘🌊
This summer in Montreal, you can treat yourself to the ultimate form of relaxation as you get your zen on with a private paddleboard concert in the Lachine Canal.
Mhm, talk about floating your worries away!
This unique moment of tranquillity — where you'll truly be able to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city — is organized by Sérénité Sonore and Aventures H2O.
Located right on the Lachine Canal, Sérénité Sonore allows you to hop onto your very own paddleboard, lay down, and listen to the soothing sounds of a harp.
Sérénité au canal Lachine 2022 | Concert de harpe sur l'eauwww.youtube.com
The paddleboards are connected to a floating structure where a harpist then strums calming melodies that will allow you to rest, relax, and meditate.
The idyllic experience takes place each and every Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and fits up to eight paddleboards per peaceful session. So, you can either do it solo or get your crew together for a relaxing morning on the water.
Guests are also able to bring their own paddleboards, and if you don't have one, don't fret, you can totally rent one at the AventuresH2O meeting point for an additional fee.
During the two-hour activity, you will be enthralled by your own private harp concert, a water ritual, and of course, some free time on the paddleboards.
The experience is by reservation only, and tickets are available for purchase on the Sérénité Sonore website.
Sérénité Sonore on the Lachine Canal
Price: $55 per person or $75 with paddleboard rental
Address: AventruresH2O meeting point located behind the Walter Condos at 2727 rue, St. Patrick.
When: Every Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.