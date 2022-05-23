Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
valerie plante

Montreal's Mayor Has Been On A Mission In New York City

Valerie Plante spoke at the UN and visited Quebec-owned businesses in the Big Apple.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Valerie Plante looks out of a window overlooking New York City that is spray-painted with "NYC" in graffiti script.

Valerie Plante looks out of a window overlooking New York City that is spray-painted with "NYC" in graffiti script.

Courtesy of the Mayor's office.

Mayor Valerie Plante has spent her long weekend, and much of last week, in New York City elevating Montreal's profile on the world stage. She attended multiple United Nations events around migration and visited Quebec businesses with storefronts in the Big Apple.

Among her more high-profile outings, Plante presented at the UN International Migration Review Forum. Her round table discussion focused on social inclusion and access to basic services. The event was chaired by Portugal and Thailand, reviewing the progress made on the Global Compact for Migration (GCM), an agreement that outlines ways of improving the lives of immigrants in their new countries of residence.

She later attended a meeting with the President of the UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid on the situation in Ukraine and the protection of children. During the event, mayors from around the world discussed the role of local governments in refugee and migrant inclusion, especially children. The event highlighted the frontline role that cities play in protecting and empowering young people who immigrate.

The mayor also visited Quebec-owned companies Maguire and KANUK. Maguire is a women-owned shoe store with products designed in Montreal. The mayor was rocking a pair from the company's new line as she traipsed across NYC. She later tried on Canada-made coats at KANUK, tweeting "the company that makes warm and durable coats I love, promotes our know-how internationally."

Plante's stay in the Big Apple started off with a 'Taste of Montreal' reception to mark the city's 380th anniversary. The event was co-organized by the General Delegation of Quebec in New York and by the City of Montreal.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...